Real Madrid star 'threatens' to leave with offer from Premier League on his table - Reports

Despite Real Madrid's impressive form in the Champions League, there are concerns brewing within the ranks of the team. The rotations implemented by manager Carlo Ancelotti have left some of the team's more experienced players feeling discontented. Players who have won it all with Los Blancos are now thinking of leaving, as they fear their playing time could be severely reduced.

According to El Nacional, Toni Kroos is considering a move away from the club in the wake of Ancelotti's new rule. The 33-year-old German midfielder is determined to remain a starter, especially in the Champions League, for at least another three to four years. However, with the potential arrival of Jude Bellingham, it seems his position may be under threat.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



The final decision will be whether to stay for at least one more year or retire from football.



Real Madrid, waiting & prepared to offer him a new deal. Toni Kroos has not changed his plans: the idea has always been to retire at Real Madrid as he loves the club. The final decision will be whether to stay for at least one more year or retire from football.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has made it clear to Kroos that he will only agree to renew his contract if Bellingham is not signed. The young Englishman is Perez's top priority signing for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Kroos is aware that if Bellingham does come to Real Madrid, his playing time will suffer, and he has "threatened" to leave if the youngster is roped in.

Toni Kroos is a key part of Ancelotti's side. However, impressive performances from Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, and Dani Ceballos have reduced Kroos' playing time, compared to last season.

🗣 Toni Kroos via his podcast: "I will end my career here at Real Madrid. I just don't know exactly when yet. I'm thinking about it. It won't take many more months, but there is still no decision." @partidazocope

With the German's future in doubt, Manchester City have now emerged as a possible destination for Kroos, according to El Nacional. Guardiola has always held the German midfielder in high esteem and would love to have him in his squad. However, nothing is set in stone, and the next few months will be crucial in determining Kroos' future.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid continue to impress on the pitch, showcasing their comeback abilities in their recent 5-2 victory over Liverpool at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League.

Ancelotti's midfield trio of Camavinga, Modric, and Valverde dominated the second half, while Kroos waited patiently on the bench for an opportunity to make an impact. With such fierce competition for places, every player will need to be at their best to keep their spot in the starting lineup.

Real Madrid continue their chase for Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid's pursuit of Jude Bellingham shows no sign of slowing down as the summer transfer window looms large. The 19-year-old midfield sensation is viewed by Los Blancos officials as the future of the club, according to Football Espana.

However, the Spanish giants face stiff competition from Premier League heavyweights like Liverpool, who are also vying for Bellingham's signature. It promises to be a fierce battle, with all parties keen to secure the services of the coveted player.

Bellingham has played in 81 career Bundesliga games, scoring eight goals and laying on 15 assists for Borussia Dortmund.

