Real Madrid suffer fresh setback as key duo missing from training ahead of blockbuster UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City: Reports

Real Madrid have suffered a fresh setback as Federico Valverde and Jesus Vallejo were absent from Monday's group training, according to MARCA (via Madrid Universal). Los Blancos will take on Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs on Wednesday (February 19).

The Spanish giants secured a 3-2 victory against City in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium on February 11. However, they could be without Valverde and Vallejo for the all-important second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Valverde reportedly picked up a knock during Los Blancos' 1-1 draw against Osasuna on Saturday (February 15). However, he is expected to train on Tuesday (February 18) and be included in the squad against City.

The Uruguayan midfielder has been a key player for Carlo Ancelotti this season. In 39 appearances, he has scored eight goals and provided five assists, while also filling in at right-back on occasion.

Meanwhile, Vallejo is reportedly struggling with a muscular problem and is expected to miss the clash against City. The Spanish centre-back hasn't been a regular for Madrid in defense despite their injury crisis.

Vallejo has registered only one appearance for Madrid this season, and his contract at the club expires in the summer.

Antonio Rudiger is back in Real Madrid's training ahead of the clash against Manchester City - Reports

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Antonio Rudiger has reportedly returned to training ahead of Real Madrid's clash against City, according to MARCA (via Madrid Universal). The report also added that the German international took part in the group training on Monday (February 17).

Rudiger's return could be key as Real Madrid have struggled with injuries in defense this season. The German centre-back could be paired with Raul Asencio at center-back against City if he is fit to start.

In 34 appearances, the German defender has scored two goals and registered one assist for Real Madrid this season.

