Real Madrid summer signing set to make his debut for the club in La Liga fixture against Mallorca - Reports

According to Marca (via MadridZone), Real Madrid's summer signing Arda Guler is set to make his debut against Mallorca in Los Blancos' first game of 2024.

The youngster's journey to his impending Madrid debut has been rocky, having been sidelined since arriving from Fenerbahce in the summer due to a series of unfortunate injuries. His initiation into the squad was marred initially by injury - meniscus damage that reared its head during pre-season preparations.

Just when a comeback seemed on the horizon, Guler was dealt another blow, this time a muscle injury that further delayed his debut.

The anticipation for Guler's first outing in a Real Madrid jersey has been building steadily. Despite his absence from the pitch, the buzz around his potential impact remains high, with the Madridistas eager to see Guler finally showcase his skills. His recovery has been a topic of constant discussion since the season started, and now, it appears the wait may be nearing its end.

Expand Tweet

Real Madrid are hosting Mallorca in their inaugural match of the 2024 season at the Santiago Bernabeu on January 3. Guler is expected to make his debut against their La Liga rivals.

Before joining up with Los Blancos, Guler's impressive qualities on the pitch were noticed during his time with Fenerbahce. He notably played 51 games for the first team, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists.

Six players could leave Real Madrid as contract uncertainties continue: Reports

Real Madrid have a notable number of their players entering the final stretch of their contracts. The impending summer could potentially mark a significant transition period for Los Blancos, with four key players approaching the end of their tenures. These include Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Nacho Fernandez, and Lucas Vazquez.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Football Espana), these players are yet to engage in renewal talks, a situation not uncommon at the Bernabeu. The report has revealed that Madrid have a history of delaying contract negotiations until the season's latter stages. The strategy sometimes leaves players in a state of uncertainty about their futures.

This tactic allows the club to assess their long-term planning and squad composition. The loan spells of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Joselu Mato are also set to conclude in the summer, further expanding the list of potential exits to six. This excludes any additional player sales that might occur.