Real Madrid superstar rejects huge proposal to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia: Reports

According to MARCA, Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has turned down an offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. The French striker is currently in the final months of his contract with Los Blancos.

Benzema is yet to sign an extension with the club and has drawn interest from top clubs across the world. The Frenchman has been in good form this season, scoring 25 goals and providing six assists in 32 matches across competitions.

MARCA reported that Benzema had a chance to move to Saudi Arabia with a lucrative offer, including a new academy in his name, on the table. His former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Al Nassr in the Middle Eastern country. However, he has reportedly turned down the proposal.

Benzema is Real Madrid's all-time second highest scorer, behind Ronaldo. He has scored 348 goals in 637 matches for the Spanish club so far. Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 matches before leaving for Juventus in 2018.

Real Madrid took yet another hit in the La Liga title race with 3-2 loss against Villarreal

Real Madrid were defeated 3-2 by Villarreal in their La Liga clash on Saturday, April 8. Los Blancos are now 12 points behind Barcelona, having played one game more than their rivals.

Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the result, telling the media following the game (via Los Blancos' official website):

"We struggled to win the ball back. We tried to win it back in the opposition half, but we lacked balance and that's why we conceded three goals. Villarreal play very well with the ball and they force you out of position. We took the lead twice, but we weren't able to score a third and we lost the game. The lack of balance was key."

Ancelotti added:

"We didn't deserve to lose although we could have played much better. Physically the team is fine and, having so many chances, we didn't really deserve to lose but we lacked the balance we've had in recent games. We took the lead on two occasions and should have been more consistent. Our level in the league has dropped compared to last year."

Real Madrid will play Chelsea in the first-leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, April 12.

Poll : 0 votes