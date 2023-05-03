Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Jude Bellingham, according to news emanating out of the Spanish capital.

Bellingham, who is contracted to Borussia Dortmund until 2025, has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world. He has featured 39 times across competitions this season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists.

The 19-year-old became the youngest captain in Bundesliga history and the youngest captain to score in a Champions League game.

Journalist Jose Felix Diaz, who is Marca's chief Real Madrid reporter, has reported that the club is close to securing a deal to bring Jude Bellingham to La Liga from Dortmund.

While the report states that the deal has not yet been completed, it states that both Manchester City and Liverpool have given up on signing Bellingham as he has decided to ply his trade with Los Blancos.

With Luka Modric (37) and Toni Kroos (33) in the twilight of their careers, Real Madrid manager Ancelotti is looking to bolster his midfield and Bellingham could be a long-term replacement for either of the illustrious duo.

It was earlier reported that Real Madrid were looking to trade Brahim Diaz to bring down Dortmund’s asking fee for Jude Bellingham. Diaz, whose market value stands at €20 million, is currently on loan at AC Milan and is said to not have a future in the Spanish capital.

A report by Spanish outlet Cadena SER (via Fichajes.net) stated that the La Liga champions would reportedly be looking to include 23-year-old Diaz in a move for Bellingham. If the Bundesliga club agree to the proposal, Madrid could secure the Englishman's signing for a fee between €90-100 million.

Borussia Dortmund willing to lower Jude Bellingham asking price if Real Madrid include 2 players in deal: Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly willing to lower their 150 million asking price for Jude Bellingham if Los Blancos include two players in the deal — Rodrygo Goes and Brahim Diaz.

El Nacional have reported that Dortmund are willing to slash Bellingham's price if they can secure those two stars from Carlo Ancelotti's stable in a player-plus-cash deal.

The Bundesliga giants see Rodrygo as a player who could be a stellar addition to their squad. They hope to secure his signature by promising him an undisputed starting position in the team, something he currently lacks at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While Diaz has shown his talent with AC Milan in Serie A, he is not guaranteed a spot in the Real Madrid squad next season, something Dortmund hope to use in luring him to Germany.

Poll : 0 votes