Real Madrid want to bring forward potential signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool to earlier date for one key reason: Reports

Real Madrid are keen to secure the services of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in time for the FIFA Club World Cup, according to journalist Lewis Steele. The English right-back's contract with the Reds is set to expire at the end of this season, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Los Blancos are hot on his heels at the moment, with recent reports also suggesting that a Bosman move to the Santiago Bernabeu is 99 percent done. The LaLiga giants have apparently identified him as the ideal successor for Dani Carvajal, who recently turned 33 years old.

The Spaniard has been indispensable for Real Madrid over the years but is currently sidelined with an ACL injury. Alexander-Arnold, who has registered 22 goals and 87 assists from 349 games for Liverpool, could be a fantastic replacement for Carvajal.

However, it now appears that Los Blancos are trying to sign the Englishman before his contract expires on June 30. The newly refurbished FIFA Club World is set to kick off on June 14, and the LaLiga champions are among the 32 teams competing for the trophy.

Real Madrid plan to take a strong team to the tournament and want Alexander-Arnold to be part of their squad. Los Blancos are now looking to sign him before his contract expires, but may have to pay Liverpool a fee to see a deal cross the line.

Will Liverpool lock horns with Real Madrid for a Premier League defender?

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid could face competition from Liverpool in the race to sign Dean Huijsen this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Spanish defender has been in inspired form this season for Bournemouth and has earned admirers at multiple clubs across the continent.

The Reds are also eyeing the 19-year-old with interest as they look to revamp their backline this summer. The Merseyside club are sweating on the future of Virgil van Dijk, whose contract at Anfield expires in a couple of months.

The Dutch defender hasn't agreed to a new deal yet and could leave for free at the end of this season. Liverpool remain eager to tie him down to an extension but are keeping their options open.

Huijsen has popped up on their radar for the job but is also wanted by Real Madrid. Los Blancos are facing defensive issues of their own, with Eder Militao suffering back-to-back ACL injuries. Huijsen has apparently been identified as an option to shore up the backline.

