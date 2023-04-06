Real Madrid want to pay €80 million to sign Chelsea superstar and get rid of 2 first-team players in the summer - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in offloading Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola in the summer as they dream of signing Reece James from Chelsea.

Carvajal has been a crucial player for Los Blancos since his move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013. He has made 364 appearances for the club, registering seven goals and 59 assists.

However, he has suffered a massive dip in form in recent times. Oodriozola, on the other hand, has barely featured, making only five appearances across competitions so far this season.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are looking to offload both right-backs. Chelsea's James is their dream signing to fill the void.

The Englishman has been phenomenal for the Blues and has managed to establish himself as one of the top players in his position in the world. He has scored twice and has provided two assists in 20 matches across competitions this term.

The El Nacional report claims that James was unhappy with Thomas Tuchel's sacking as Chelsea boss earlier in the season and took a stance against it. It has caused the relationship between him and club co-owner Todd Boehly take a turn for the worse.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly looking to exploit the situation and lure James away from Stamford Bridge for €80 million.

Real Madrid smashed Barcelona in the El Clasico

Real Madrid earned a commanding 4-0 win over Barcelona in the semi-finals of the second leg of the Copa del Rey at Camp Nou on April 5. They reached the final with an aggregate win of 4-1.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring before Karim Benzema bagged a second-half hat-trick. Manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the win, telling the media after the game (via Los Blancos' official website):

"It was a complete performance, otherwise we wouldn't have won 4-0 here. In the first half we struggled to get the ball out, but the first goal changed the pattern of play and in the second half we caused a lot of damage with our transitions because we found more openings."

He added:

"What I'm most proud of is that the boiler has warmed up again and when we're warm, we do a pretty good job.”

Los Blancos will return to action on April 8 as they take on Villareal in a La Liga home clash.

