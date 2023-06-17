Saudi Arabian club start negotiations with Chelsea player who is keen on leaving - Reports

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli have opened talks over a deal to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are busy making marquee signings after the kingdom intensified efforts to boost its global image and bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Al-Nassr led the way by signing Cristiano Ronaldo in December, while Al-Ittihad have roped in Karim Benzema from Real Madrid.

Al-Ahli, who are one of four Saudi Pro League clubs taken over by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), are among the team on the hunt for blockbuster signings. They have been credited with an interest in signing Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez.

The Jeddah-based club are prepared to offer the Algeria international a three-year contract. However, the Cityzens are reportedly reluctant to offload the winger, whose contract runs until June 2025.

Al-Ahli have thus turned their attention towards Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy, according to the aforementioned source. They have already started negotiations over the Senegal international's signing.

Mendy, 31, joined the Blues from French club Stade Rennes for €24 million in 2020. He made 93 appearances across competitions in his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge. However, the shot-stopper fell out of favor last term, making only nine Premier League starts.

The goalkeeper has also not indicated that he is prepared to extend his contract beyond 2025. Chelsea are thus prepared to offload Mendy as they look to balance their books after spending over €700 million across the last two transfer windows.

Edouard Mendy not the only Chelsea player wanted in Saudi Arabia

Edouard Mendy is not the only Chelsea player who is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. In fact, N'Golo Kante has already agreed to join Pro League champions Al-Ittihad when his contract with the Blues ends on June 30, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Hakim Ziyech, meanwhile, is attracting interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The Riyadh-based club are prepared to offer the Morocco international a mega contract to move to the middle east.

Chelsea only signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli last summer, but the defender could also be on his way to Saudi Arabia. According to Sports Zone (h/t Get French Football News), the centre-back has the offer to join any Pro League club of his choice.

Romelu Lukaku, meanwhile, held talks with Al-Hilal officials in France earlier this week. However, the club have since retracted their interest due to the striker's wage demands, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes