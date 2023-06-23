Saudi Arabian clubs willing to offer Manchester United star substantial pay rise as Red Devils plot £50million move for replacement - Reports

Saudi Arabian clubs are reportedly looking to open negotiations with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

De Gea's contract will expire and the end of this month and his future at Old Trafford is in doubt. According to Evening Standard, the Red Devils have been in talks with Inter Milan's Andre Onana as a potential replacement.

De Gea, meanwhile, had a mixed campaign last term. While he managed to win the Premier League Golden Glove award, he also made a few high-profile errors that cost the team. He made errors in their UEFA Europa League quarter-finals against Sevilla and in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, as they lost both.

The Spanish goalkeeper joined Manchester United in 2011 and has since made 545 appearances, keeping 190 clean sheets. His contract, though, will expire in the summer. He is unwilling to accept terms that will see his weekly salary reduced from £375,000.

Manchester United are exploring the market for signing a potential replacement for De Gea. Inter Milan's Andre Onana, who is valued at £50 million, is topping the Red Devils' shortlist at this point in time.

Onana is a player adept with playing the ball on his feet, a trait De Gea was often criticized for lacking. Onana has also played under Erik ten Hag before during his time at Ajax.

He was a key player for the Inter Milan team that reached the UEFA Champions League final last season, losing to Manchester City. Onana helped keep 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions last season, including eight in the Champions League.

Dimitar Berbatov is excited for Erik ten Hag's second season as the Manchester United coach

Manchester United made significant improvements under Erik ten Hag last season. They finished third in the Premier League, won the Carabao Cup, and finished as the FA Cup runner-up.

Dimitar Berbatov wants to see his former club become a direct rival to Manchester City as Ten Hag has now gotten a good enough grasp of English football. The Bulgarian said (via United's official website):

“United need to be [City's biggest rivals next season] because Erik ten Hag is now fully knowledgeable about everything that’s going on at the club and his debut season is now over. Erik’s expectation, the club’s expectation and the fan’s expectation should be to win the Premier League title next season."

Manchester City won the treble last season and have been the best English team in the recent past, winning five out of six Premier League titles.

Poll : 0 votes