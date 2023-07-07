Saudi clubs hoping to sign £30m rated Manchester United transfer target this summer - Reports

According to Gianluca Ddi Marzio, Saudi clubs are keeping tabs on Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat. The Fiorentina midfielder is rated at £30 million.

Amrabat rose to prominence with his performances for Morocco during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He helped the Atlas Lions secure a fourth-placed finish during the tournament in Qatar.

The Red Devils were keen on signing Sofyan Amrabat in January. However, they ended up signing Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich. Amrabat has once again been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Considering Erik ten Hag's side have already signed Mason Mount from Chelsea, Amrabat could prove to be a great addition to the team. However, Manchester United could face competition from Saudi clubs to seal the Moroccan's signature, according to Di Marzio.

Amrabat, 26, was a key player for Fiorentina this past season as they finished as the runner-up of the UEFA Europa Conference League. He made 49 appearances across competitions, proving the player's importance to the Serie A team.

A tenacious midfielder by nature, Amrabat could turn out to be a real asset for any club he decides to join next.

"It’s a massive club" - Mason Mount explained why he signed for Manchester United from Chelsea

Manchester United have already completed a marquee signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea in the summer transfer market. The attacking midfielder was one of the Blues' key players.

Mount has now explained his decision to switch to Old Trafford. A Chelsea member since the age of six, Mount said about changing sides (via Manchester United's official website):

"I think, over the last several months, it became clear that I wasn't in the plans moving forward [at Chelsea] and, once I knew that United were involved, my decision was made up. It’s a massive club with huge, iconic players that have played here."

"I wanted to be a part of that from the beginning. And obviously getting in early, ready for pre-season to start, was a main objective of mine as well," he added.

Mason Mount won several trophies at Chelsea, including the UEFA Champions League. Considering the player's technical ability, he could turn out to be a key player for the Red Devils in the coming years.

Poll : 0 votes