Saudi clubs interested in signing Barcelona superstar, set to approach club in 2024 - Reports

Barcelona's prized forward Robert Lewandowski is reportedly garnering significant interest from several clubs in the Saudi Pro League. While the Polish international has dismissed the possibility of an immediate move, speculations indicate that Saudi teams will fight for his signature in 2024.

Lewandowski has had an exceptional spell since joining the Catalan giants from Bayern Munich last summer. During his inaugural season at Barcelona, he recorded an impressive 33 goals along with eight assists across 46 games in all competitions.

The striker has shown no signs of slowing down this season. He has netted six goals and four assists in just nine appearances, with five of those goals coming in La Liga.

Contractually, Lewandowski remains committed to Barcelona for another three years. Nevertheless, as he ventures into the twilight of his career, clubs in the Saudi Pro League seem keen on securing his skills and experience.

According to Sport (via SportsMole), Barca have no intention of parting ways with their star forward next summer. However, the situation may shift if Lewandowski expresses a desire to explore new opportunities.

Undoubtedly, the 35-year-old's pedigree as a premier European footballer would enable him to command a hefty salary package in Saudi Arabia. Any prospective transfer deal could likely position him as one of the top earners in the Saudi Pro League

Since joining Barcelona, Lewandowski has accrued 39 goals and 12 assists in 55 games. These numbers follow a truly spectacular stint at Bayern Munich, where he amassed 344 goals and 73 assists across 375 appearances.

Barcelona shift transfer focus to youth under Deco's stewardship; eye highly-rated Gabriel Moscardo

Barcelona, under the new sporting director Deco, are turning their focus toward youth recruitment. One of the most exciting prospects to join Barca's ranks will be Vitor Roque in 2024. The Catalans are also heavily eyeing Gabriel Moscardo, an 18-year-old Brazilian talent who has been making waves in South America.

According to Sport (via Football Espana), Barcelona have initiated conversations with Corinthians regarding a potential transfer for Moscardo. The player is seen as a natural successor to Oriol Romeu in the pivot role, aligning seamlessly with Deco's plans for the team's future.

Filling this position with a long-term asset is one of the sporting director's primary objectives for the coming year, and Moscardo seems to tick all the boxes. Chelsea had shown considerable interest in the young Brazilian, but reports suggest that Barca have overtaken them in the race for his signature.

The transfer fee for Moscardo is estimated to be around €30 million, a figure that could pose challenges for Barca given their current financial constraints. Nevertheless, acquiring a player of Moscardo's talent would constitute a smart investment for the club. The midfielder has already played 15 games for Corinthians this year.