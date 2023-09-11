Saudi Pro League clubs keen on signing 2 Real Madrid superstars in 2024: Reports 

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) are reportedly looking to sanction moves for Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and David Alaba next year.

Catalan outlet Esport3 reports that both the legendary Modric and his Austrian teammate Alaba are lined up for moves to the Saudi Pro League. However, Madrid might not consider departing with either of them.

Modric, 38, signed a new one-year extension with Real Madrid in the summer but was in Saudi Pro League clubs' sights. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Croatian hero turned down one of the 'biggest ever proposals in football' to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The veteran midfielder has become an icon in his 11 years with Los Blancos. He has made 492 appearances across competitions, scoring 37 goals and providing 77 assists. The Croat has won five UEFA Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, and the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

Meanwhile, Alaba, 31, joined Real Madrid following the expiration of his contract with Bayern Munich in 2021. The Austrian defender has moved into a center-back role at the backend of his career after spending most of his career as a left-back.

Alaba has shone at the Bernabeu since arriving, being a mainstay in Carlo Ancelotti's defense. He has made 89 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and providing eight assists.

The Austria international won the Champions League and La Liga double with Ancelotti's side in 2022. He was also part of the side that won the Copa del Rey last season.

Alaba has three years left on his contract but is in Saudi's sights as they look to continue their assault on Europe. Many household names have left European football for the Saudi Pro League including Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema earlier this summer.

Luka Modric explains why he turned down a move to Saudi Arabia to stay with Real Madrid

Luka Modric turned down a move to Saudi.

Modric's future was uncertain this summer amid interest from the Saudi Pro League. The Real Madrid legend's previous contract was set to expire and he was an attractive proposition to the PIF.

However, Modric snubbed the advances of Saudi clubs and signed a one-year extension with Los Blancos. He seems to be set for more of a bit-part role this season following the signing of Jude Bellingham to add to an already exciting midfield of young talent. He has made three substitute appearances in the four games he has played thus far.

Modric explained that he decided to stay with Madrid because he's happy at the Bernabeu. He told Croatian outlet Sportske:

"I’m happy and fulfilled at Real, and even if that’s the case, I don’t think of any other options. I also don’t need to boost my ego with these big-deal stories. I just want to enjoy every moment of football and Real Madrid."

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner insisted that he wouldn't be afraid to make the switch to Saudi but that it's a big adjustment:

"I am not afraid for myself, as I have been through various difficult trials in my life, but I am well aware that this will be a very demanding adjustment."

Modric joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 for €35 million. He will go down as one of the club's all-time greats. He is now tasked with helping his club's new generation of midfield talents such as Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni.