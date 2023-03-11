Serie A club identify on-loan Arsenal star as summer transfer target – Reports

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are interested in Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun. Balogun has been shining during his loan spell at Ligue 1 club Stade de Reims. The 21-year-old has scored 16 goals in 27 matches this season.

Milan are eyeing up the US-born Englishman for a summer transfer. However, the Rossoneri knows that Balogun has a close relationship with his parent club. Hence, a move might be difficult for the Serie A club to make.

Milan have Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their ranks. Giroud is approaching 36. Ibrahimovic, on the other hand, has missed almost the entirety of the season due to his knee injury. He has played only 40 minutes of competitive football so far this term.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Folarin Balogun: "Ligue 1 is really very difficult. I am very shocked when we say that this league is easy."



"I don't understand why this league is not respected at it's true value sometimes, especially on the internet." (RMC) Folarin Balogun: "Ligue 1 is really very difficult. I am very shocked when we say that this league is easy.""I don't understand why this league is not respected at it's true value sometimes, especially on the internet." (RMC) 🔴👀 Folarin Balogun: "Ligue 1 is really very difficult. I am very shocked when we say that this league is easy.""I don't understand why this league is not respected at it's true value sometimes, especially on the internet." (RMC) https://t.co/WwSl0OWTqG

Balogun looks to have a bright future ahead of him. The youngster came up through Arsenal's academy and has made 10 appearances for the senior team, scoring two goals.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta skeptical of his team's defense

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw in their latest UEFA Europa League round of 16 clash against Sporting CP in Portugal.

Speaking after the match, Mikel Arteta pointed out that the Gunners have been lackluster in defense in their recent games. The Spanish manager said (via the Gunners' official website):

"We are conceding too many simple goals and we’ve talked about the importance of boxes, and especially in a competition where you are in or out. Today we didn’t defend that well enough, and we have to do better against our opponents. We’ve had a lot of really emotional games recently, and today we made a lot of changes, meaning that cohesion needs some time. You could feel that in the first 10-15 minutes that we needed some time to adapt and to click, but if we don’t expose them, that’s never going to happen."

ARDENT GOONER @saltimes Partey says Arsenal's 97th minute winner is like getting rich at the end of your career. Philosopher Partey. Partey says Arsenal's 97th minute winner is like getting rich at the end of your career. Philosopher Partey. https://t.co/eOMgDyiYWL

Arteta's team return to action on March 12 as they face Fulham on the road. The Gunners are atop the Premier League table with 63 points from 26 matches. They hold a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Poll : 0 votes