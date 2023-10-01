Serie A giants interested in signing 29-year-old Manchester United star next summer - Reports

Juventus are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United's Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof.

According to Spanish media outlet Fichajes (via Hard Tackle), the Bianconeri are keen on bolstering their defensive line as they look toward the summer of 2024. Lindelof, whose contract at Old Trafford will expire next summer, appears to be high on their list of targets.

The 29-year-old's journey with United has been a mixed bag since his €35 million move from Benfica in July 2017. Hailed as one of Europe's most promising young defenders during his Benfica stint, Lindelof has found it challenging to consistently display top-level performances at Old Trafford.

The Swedish defender's fluctuating form has led to diminished playing minutes. He currently finds himself overshadowed by defenders like Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in Manchester United's lineup.

Even though he has made almost 250 appearances for the Red Devils, he remains a rotational figure. He started just 14 games in the Premier League last season.

His diminished status has not shown much signs of improvement this season, although he has played more, due to Lisandro Martinez's injuries. He has started six out of eight games in all competitions.

Lindelof is approaching the twilight of his current contract with Manchester United. This scenario has placed him on the radar of Juventus, who might be tempted to secure his services on a free transfer. However, the possibility of the Red Devils offering a contract extension to Lindelof cannot be discounted.

Manchester United continue to monitor Jean-Clair Todibo as defensive woes persist

Amid ongoing defensive challenges, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag appears to still be in search of the right center-back partnership. Despite fortifying his defensive options over the summer with the free transfer of Jonny Evans, the club has struggled to find consistency at the back.

Ten Hag’s first-choice defensive duo, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have both grappled with injury woes, adding further complications to United’s setup. Ahead of the summer break, Martinez and Varane had concluded their campaigns with serious injuries but were able to recover in time for pre-season.

Their return, however, has not been entirely smooth, as both players have encountered setbacks already this season.

Meanwhile, Jean-Clair Todibo, currently shining at Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, had reportedly caught Ten Hag’s attention. A move for the former Barcelona player never came to fruition during the summer, but journalist Fabrizio Romano recently shed new light on the situation.

He has emphasized that Todibo, who has made 108 appearances for Nice, remains a player of interest for Manchester United. Romano told CaughtOffside (via Stretty News):

“It depends on the Harry Maguire situation but Jean-Clair Todibo remains a player appreciated by Manchester United, so they will keep tracking and scouting him."

The club seem to be keeping their options open, with the potential for making a move in the fast-approaching January window or next summer.