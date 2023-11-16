Sir Jim Ratcliffe to take guidance from Sir Alex Ferguson as he gets set to take over sporting operations at Manchester United - Reports

According to The Telegraph, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is poised to take guidance from Sir Alex Ferguson as he embarks on sporting operations at Manchester United.

Jean-Claude Blanc, a prominent figure at Ineos Sport, which is owned by Ratcliffe, is contending to succeed Richard Arnold as the CEO at Manchester United. This is expected to follow Ratcliffe's anticipated acquisition of a 25% stake in the club.

According to the Telegraph, Ratcliffe's ambition is to significantly enhance United's football operations. The billionaire plans to draw upon the wisdom and experience of the club's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson for counsel and direction in certain areas.

This guidance might extend to selecting a new director of football, as John Murtough’s position is presumed to be at risk. This development is expected to see Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman secure that role at Old Trafford. Freedman is said to be a close associate of Ferguson, and he is among the candidates being considered by Ratcliffe.

Freedman is reputedly held in high regard by Ferguson. He previously resided near the legendary manager in Cheshire and had interactions with Ferguson at Old Trafford back in 2011, during his tenure as Palace manager.

Aside from their connection, Freedman's knack for valuable deals, evident in Palace’s acquisitions like Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi has likely captured Ferguson's interest. The Palace director isn't the only one on Ratcliffe's potential candidates though.

Manchester United have also been linked with former Tottenham Hotspur recruitment lead Paul Mitchell. Lee Congerton of Atalanta, ex-AC Milan duo Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara, and Andrea Berta of Atletico Madrid are also being evaluated.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe nears share acquisition in Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is on the cusp of securing a minority stake in Manchester United, with the transaction potentially concluding during the international break. Ratcliffe's Ineos Group is anticipated to invest approximately £1.25 billion to acquire a 25% share in the renowned English football club.

This deal not only entails a significant financial commitment but also grants substantial influence over the club's footballing operations. A definitive timeline for finalizing the deal is not established. However, sources from the PA news agency (via Yahoo) suggest that Ineos is hopeful of completing the transaction before the resumption of the Premier League on November 25.

This development comes nearly a year after the Glazer family declared their openness to exploring strategic alternatives to facilitate the club's growth. Among numerous interested entities, Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Ratcliffe emerged as prominent contenders.

Both submitted proposals of around £5 billion for a complete buyout but they didn't meet the Glazers' valuation expectations. Subsequently, Sheikh Jassim withdrew from the bidding last month, leaving Ratcliffe to continue his pursuit of a minority stake in the club.