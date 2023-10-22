Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants former Chelsea manager to replace Erik ten Hag after take over - Reports

British billionaire and INEOS Group chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly prepared to relieve Erik ten Hag of his duties as Manchester United manager. The businessman, who is advancing in talks to buy a minority stake in the club, is interested in having Graham Potter as the new manager.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in talks to buy 25% of Manchester United, which will earn him sporting rights and essentially empower him to bring his people. He is interested in a revamp of the squad, as well as the coaching staff including manager Ten Hag, as per The Sun.

Manchester United have struggled this season and look far from their best under former Ajax boss Ten Hag. They have picked up 15 points and sit in eighth place in the Premier League, six points off the top of the standings.

Erik ten Hag does not have the support of every player at the club due to his managerial style, which often sees him clash with players at his club. Last year, he clashed with Cristiano Ronaldo, leading to the Portuguese great leaving the club, and he has clashed with Jadon Sancho this year.

Ratcliffe and his group have wanted former Chelsea manager Potter since the summer. They enquired about his interest in the OGC Nice job before it was given to Francesco Farioli, a 34-year-old Italian.

Graham Potter has been out of a job since Chelsea let him go in April following a disastrous spell at Stamford Bridge. He also turned down an opportunity to replace Laurent Blanc as Olympique Lyonnais manager earlier this season.

Erik ten Hag job under threat at Manchester United?

Last season, Manchester United won their first piece of silverware since 2017, thanks in no small part to manager Erik ten Hag. He helped them win the Carabao Cup, beating Newcastle United in the final.

The Dutchman transformed the spirit in the Red Devils' dressing room and elevated their performance levels last season.

This season, however, has largely been a different scenario for Ten Hag and his staff at Old Trafford, as they have watched their players suffer. Their performances have looked labored and unconvincing, and they look incredibly sterile in attack.

Erik ten Hag has been in charge of the Red Devils for just over a season and knows the demands at the club. The former Ajax boss saw his side slide into the bottom half of the Premier League table after a mediocre start to the campaign.

Ten Hag has seen his side claim consecutive wins against Brentford and Sheffield United to move into the top half of the standings. With the takeover looming and a potential managerial change at hand, the Dutchman will need his players at their best this season.