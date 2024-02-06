Some new signings at Chelsea regret signing long-term deals - Reports

According to The Athletic (via Caught Offside), some Chelsea youngsters are regretting committing to long-term deals at the club.

The Blues have spent over £1 billion on new players since Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali took over the club in the summer of 2022. They have recently modeled their transfer strategy around young spells, spending huge amounts on players under 25 years of age.

Chelsea spent £106 million on Enzo Fernandez, £115 million on Moises Caicedo, and £85 million on Mykhalyo Mudryk, among others. All three of them are contracted with the club until 2031.

While signing young players could turn out to be fruitful in the long run, the project is arguably failing at the moment. The Blues finished 10th in the Premier League last season and are 11th after 23 games this time around. There have been reports of FFP concerns and not qualifying for European competitions could prove to be further detrimental.

Hence, as per the aforementioned report, some players are regretting their decision to commit to their long-term future at the club. The report doesn't mention any particular name.

There is some silver lining though, as Chelsea have reached the EFL Cup final and will face Liverpool at Wembley on February 25. They are also competing in the FA Cup, where they will face Aston Villa away in a fourth-round replay on February 7.

Mauricio Pochettino under pressure at Chelsea but likely to finish the season

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues' hierarchy's primary plan is to continue with Mauricio Pochettino for the rest of the season. However, the pressure is continuing to build on the Argentine with recent results.

Chelsea lost 4-1 against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League before losing 4-2 against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge. They have lost 10 of their 23 league games, drawn four, and won nine this season.

As per Romano, the club's hierarchy have had multiple internal meetings and their hope is to continue with Pochettino. However, it could change quickly if the results don't improve soon.

As per Football365, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi and Girona's Michel have already been linked with a potential move to Stamford Bridge.