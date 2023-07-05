Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq interested in signing ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid star: Reports

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata could reportedly be Steven Gerrard's first signing as Al-Ettifaq manager.

According to Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna, Morata is the first name to be targeted by Faris Ad-Dahna following Gerrard's appointment. The Atletico Madrid striker is reportedly open to a new challenge in the Saudi Pro League.

The 30-year-old has become somewhat of a journeyman in Europe during his career. He has played for the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea, Juventus and Atletico.

The lure of the Saudi Pro League has seen many European stars head to the Middle East. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Karim Benzema, and N'Golo Kante (both Al-Ittihad) have all been seduced by the jewels Saudi has to offer.

Morata is now the latest high-profile name to be namedropped as a potential target for the Saudi Pro League. The Spaniard bagged 15 goals in 45 games across competitions last season and has a proven goalscoring resume.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that although Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq are interested, they are not winning the race at present. He claims that AC Milan are the current frontrunners to sign the veteran frontman.

Morata has a year left on his contract at the Wanda Metropilitano and it appears Diego Simeone is willing to cash in on his striker. Gerrard's appointment at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium could change matters given his status.

However, Gerrard won't be too impressed by Morata's goalscoring record at Chelsea. He managed 24 goals in 72 appearances across competitions before leaving in 2019.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino eyeing Real Madrid's Federico Valverde

Pochettino is an admirer of the Madrid midfielder.

Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle) reports that Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is a massive admirer of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. Moreover, the Argentine reportedly wants the Blues to sign the Uruguayan.

Valverde has seemed nailed on to be a future star at the Santiago Bernabeu. He improved on the goal front last season, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in 56 games across competitions.

However, Real Madrid have bolstered their midfield this summer with the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. They are also on the brink of sealing a deal for Fenerbahce youngster Arda Guler.

This has placed doubts over Valverde's future with Los Blancos as they are now spoilt for choice in midfield. However, if Chelsea were to make their move for the 24-year-old it's believed Madrid would demand around €100 million.

