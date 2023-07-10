Steven Gerrard sets sights on signing Liverpool cult hero as Al-Ettifaq boss - Reports

Newly appointed Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard has requested the Saudi Pro League club to sign Liverpool cult hero Divock Origi from AC Milan, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Al-Ettifaq announced Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who was previously in charge of Rangers and Aston Villa, as their new boss last week. The Englishman agreed a two-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club despite initially saying that he won't take up the offer.

Gerrard has now set his sights on bolstering his ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season. He has reportedly identified Reds captain Jordan Henderson as one of his top targets. Al-Ettifaq are said to have already approached the England international to sound out a transfer.

Now, another player with ties to Liverpool has emerged as a target for Al-Ettifaq. According to the aforementioned source, Gerrard has asked his employers to sign Origi as he looks to reinforce his attack. The Damman-based club have thus established contact with the forward in an attempt to convince him of the move.

It's worth noting that Origi is contracted to AC Milan till 2026, having joined them on a free transfer last year. However, the Rossoneri are reportedly keen to offload the Belgium international after he netted only two goals for the club across competitions last season.

Origi, 28, earned a cult hero status during his spell at Liverpool. The forward bagged 41 goals and 18 assists from 175 appearances across competitions during the eight years he spent at Anfield. He also won six trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, with the club.

Despite mostly remaining on the fringes of the team, Origi's knack to step up in times of need elevated his status with the Reds. He notably netted a brace in the team's incredible 4-3 comeback win against Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals in 2019. The Belgian also scored in their 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard also wants Wilfried Zaha at Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi are not the only big-name players Steven Gerrard wants to bring to Al-Ettifaq. The manager has also set his sights on signing former Manchester United man Wilfried Zaha. The attacker is currently without a club after his contract with Crystal Palace expired on July 1.

According to The Daily Mail, Steven Gerrard held talks with Zaha over a conference call last week. Al-Ettifaq also made a contract offer worth £16 million a season after tax to the player. The deal would have seen the Cote d'Ivoire international earn £600,000 a week before tax.

However, the Liverpool legend's efforts are set to go in vain, with Zaha's proposed move to Al-Ettifaq on the verge of collapsing. The Saudi club's officials are said to be irked by the attacker's advisors trying to demand more money. The Dammam-based club have no plans to improve their offer.

