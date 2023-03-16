The Glazers set new condition for Manchester United takeover after new meeting - Reports

Manchester United's current owners, the Glazers, have reportedly set a new condition for any potential takeover at Old Trafford. As per the Mirror, the Americans want the bid for a takeover to be increased to over £6 billion.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group and Qatari Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani are among the prospective buyers of United. Representatives of both parties are set to arrive at Carrington today for a presentation regarding the sale.

Both parties want to establish a fair understanding of the work to be done at Old Trafford after a potential takeover. The Glazers, meanwhile, want an improved bid of over £6 billion for the sale after buying the Red Devils in 2005 for €980 million.

The current owners reportedly want at least £5 billion for their shares and an additional £1.5 billion to develop Old Trafford and Carrington.

However, there is a gap in valuation between Manchester United's prospective buyers and the Glazers, which has resulted in a meeting to bridge that discrepancy.

Since joining in the summer from Ajax, Lisandro Martinez has become a crucial cog at the heart of Manchester United's defense. Along with Raphael Varane, Martinez has formed a successful partnership.

The Argentine central defender has made 39 appearances for the Red Devils this term, keeping 17 clean sheets.

Speaking about working with manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, Martinez recently said (via United's official website):

"I feel at home since the first day here when I [first] put my foot in Carrington I remember it was an amazing feeling. So I'm happy to be with him, to work with him. I know his mentality, he knows my mentality as well."

"So, in a quick time, we get the first trophy so we have to work for everything, we have to believe. This club demands to win every game, every title, so we are happy to take this responsibility."

United are third in the Premier League, with 50 points on the board after 27 matches. The Red Devils are also set to take on Real Betis in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 later today (16 March). Ten Hag's side earned a 4-1 win at Old Trafford in the first leg.

United were held to a goalless draw in the Premier League by Southampton at the weekend ahead of their trip to Spain.

