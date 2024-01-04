Thomas Tuchel wants Bayern Munich to sign Chelsea star valued at £25m - Reports

According to TeamTalk, Thomas Tuchel wants Bayern Munich to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah in January.

Bayern were after the Blues' academy graduate in the summer, but a deal didn't materialize. Bayern remain interested as they look to bolster their defensive ranks in the winter transfer window.

Tuchel has the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Kim Min-Jae, and Dayot Upamecano in his squad. Min-Jae, however, is set to represent South Korea in the Asian Cup. Hence, Chalobah could turn out to be a useful acquisition for the Blues.

Tuchel handed Chalobah his Premier League debut back in 2021 during his spell as the Chelsea manager. A reunion of the duo could be on the cards if Chalobah moves to the Bundesliga club.

Chalobah is currently sidelined with a thigh injury and is yet to make an appearance for the Blues this season. The Stamford Bridge club, on the other hand, have recruited the likes of Axel Disasi, Wesley Fofana, and more in recent times, pushing Chalobah further down the pecking order.

As per the TeamTalk report, fresh contact has been made between Chalobah's camp and Bayern regarding a potential move. A £25 million fee should be enough to convince the Premier League side to sell the player.

Chalobah has so far made 63 appearances for the Blues since making his senior debut. Considering he is an academy graduate, any sum made from his sale would be a profit for the west London club.

Chelsea are interested in signing Alessandro Bastoni

According to TV Play, Chelsea are interested in signing Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan. The 24-year-old Italy international has been a mainstay for the Nerazzuri in recent times and has so far made 183 appearances for the club.

Bastoni has played 19 games this season and he is contracted with Inter until the end of the 2027-28 season. As per Transfermarkt, the defender has an estimated market value of €60 million.

Bastoni has already earned plaudits from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard previously said before last season's UEFA Champions League final (via Football Italia):

“Inter’s most dangerous player? The way they play. High pressing, Onana is a great goalkeeper, the processes, Bastoni on the left side."

Chelsea already have a pool of young talented defenders in their ranks. Bastoni's arrival could further enhance the team's prowess at the back.