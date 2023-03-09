Tottenham have compiled a list of candidates to replace Antonio Conte with, Chelsea-linked manager on top of shortlist - Reports

According to The Sun, Tottenham have compiled a list of candidates to replace Antonio Conte, with Chelsea-linked Luis Enrique on their shortlist as well. Spurs recently crashed out of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League as they were defeated by an aggregate of 2-1 by AC Milan over two legs.

Conte's future at the club has been a subject of speculation. The Italian took charge in November 2021 and has since been at the helm for 74 matches. He has won 40, drawn 11, and lost 23 of those matches.

Conte's contract with the London club is set to expire in the summer. Tottenham have reportedly shortlisted Enrique as a potential replacement for Conte.

Enrique was in charge of the Spanish national team that crashed out of the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The former Barcelona manager has been out of duty since. Fichajes recently reported that Chelsea are keeping tabs on Enrique as a backup for struggling Graham Potter.

After Spurs' elimination from the UEFA Champions League, Conte made a brutally honest admission, telling Amazon Prime:

“I’m under contract at Tottenham, then we will decide at the end of the season with the club. My contract expires in June, we will see – they might sack me even before the end of the season. Perhaps the expectations were higher and they may be disappointed. What matters for a coach is trying to work and raise the bar. This year, we are struggling to raise the bar.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



Sources feel there’s “concrete possibility” for Conte to leave Spurs.



Family/personal situation will be also key point. Antonio Conte confirmed he will make a decision on his future at the end of the season together with the club — new deal talks were never advancedSources feel there’s “concrete possibility” for Conte to leave Spurs.Family/personal situation will be also key point. Antonio Conte confirmed he will make a decision on his future at the end of the season together with the club — new deal talks were never advanced ⚪️ #THFC🚨 Sources feel there’s “concrete possibility” for Conte to leave Spurs.Family/personal situation will be also key point. https://t.co/6GpfIeNpsl

Spurs are set to return to action on March 11 as they take on Nottingham Forest in a Premier League clash.

Tottenham star Richarlison criticized former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was criticized by his own player at Tottenham Hotspur, Richarlison. The Brazilian forward expressed dismay at not being given more game time by Conte. He said (via BBC):

"I was playing well. We won against Chelsea and West Ham and suddenly I was on the bench. I played five minutes against Wolves, asked the reason and no one told me why. Yesterday, they asked me to take a fitness test in the gym and told me I was going to start today if I passed it. And today I was on the bench."

Football Daily @footballdaily



"They left me on the bench. These are things that it is not possible to understand." Richarlison questioned Tottenham boss Antonio Conte on his lack of minutes ⏱️"They left me on the bench. These are things that it is not possible to understand." Richarlison questioned Tottenham boss Antonio Conte on his lack of minutes ⏱️💬 "They left me on the bench. These are things that it is not possible to understand." https://t.co/P5hE7sVXc5

Despite drawing 0-0 against Milan in the second leg, Tottenham were eliminated on aggregate.

Poll : 0 votes