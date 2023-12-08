Tottenham enter race to sign 23-year-old star linked with Manchester United and Chelsea: Reports

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Chelsea and Manchester United target Jean-Claire Tobido from OGC Nice.

Tottenham have been struck by a string of injuries recently and the Ange Postecoglou-managed side's form has dipped significantly after a bright start to their campaign. Spurs are winless in their last five league games, losing four.

As a result, Australian boss Postecoglou is expected to bolster his squad in the January transfer window. While an attacker is also on Spurs' agenda, signing a defender is a top priority for the north Londoners.

£43 million summer signing Micky van de Ven has sustained a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for the long term. Cristian Romero is suspended, forcing Postecoglou to start two full-backs as his central-defending pairing in recent matches.

Tobido, formerly at Barcelona, is now on Spurs' radar to bolster their defensive unit. After a failed stint at the Catalan club, where he played only five games, Tobido has been crucial for Nice.

He has helped the Ligue 1 side keep nine clean sheets in 12 appearances this season. Chelsea and Manchester United are also reportedly courting the player. The Blues are keen on replacing Thiago Silva, as per CaughtOffside, while the Red Devils are unsure about Raphael Varane's future.

Tobido is contracted with Nice until the end of the 2026-27 season. However, CaughtOffside reported he could be set for a move in 2024. The defender is valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt.

Manchester United reveal why Raphael Varane missed the Chelsea clash

Manchester United earned a 2-1 win against Chelsea in their latest Premier League clash at Old Trafford on December 6. Scott McTominay scored a brace (19', 69') for the hosts while Cole Palmer scored (45') the away team's solitary goal.

Raphael Varane wasn't a part of the United team for the game. The Red Devils have now revealed that Varane had a sore back, leading to his absence. The report read (via United's official website):

"Raphael Varane missed the meeting with a sore back."

Raphael Varane's involvement in Manchester United's first team has suddenly become sporadic with Erik ten Hag preferring the likes of Johnny Evans, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelof.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has started only seven of his 12 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this season.