Tottenham enter race to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly entered the race to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Premier League side see him as an ideal replacement for Harry Kane, who has been linked with a move away.

MARCA claim that Tottenham are the latest club to show interest in Mbappe. PSG are determined to sell the Frenchman this summer and are willing to accept a reasonable offer from any club.

Spurs are hoping they can get their hat in the ring and are set for talks with the Ligue 1 club and the player's entourage. However, they face competition from Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Saudi Arabian sides as per the report.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has admitted that they will not let the striker walk away for free but are open to keeping him, provided he pens a new deal. He told the media via ESPN:

"We want him to stay but he can't leave for free. That was our verbal agreement and he expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free. It's very disappointing because Kylian is a fantastic lad, a real gentleman, and to leave for free, by weakening the biggest French club, is not him. When I received this information, I was shocked and disappointed."

He added:

"That's why he has to make up his mind next week, or in a fortnight at the most. If he doesn't want to sign a new contract, the door is open. That's how it is for him and for everyone else. No one is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. That's very clear."

Defensa Central have reported that PSG's latest offer to Kylian Mbappe is a 10-year contract with €1 billion in total wages.

Kylian Mbappe confirms he wants to leave PSG

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he will not be renewing his contract at PSG. He wants to leave the club after the upcoming season, and is not thinking of a move away this summer.

He was talking to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, when he claimed that he has not asked the club to sell him. He has, however, informed that club that he will not be triggering the optional year in his contract. He said:

"I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid. I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season."

Kylian Mbappe will be eligible to sign a pre-contract with any club from January 1, 2024. Real Madrid remain confident that they can get the Frenchman next summer on a free transfer.