Tottenham enter transfer race to sign 23-year-old Chelsea star: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly entered the race to sign 23-year-old Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, with West Ham United also interested.

Spurs lost their opening pre-season game against the Hammers by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday, July 18. The two teams could now be involved in a transfer tug-of-war for Gallagher.

The Cobham academy product has previously spent loan spells away from the club in clubs like Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion. He made 45 appearances for Chelsea during the 2022-23 season, scoring three goals and providing one assist across competitions.

Spurs are keen on bolstering their squad as their first pre-season game showed that the team are still in need of improvement. Moreover, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has also been linked with a move away this summer. Gallagher could prove to be a great option for Spurs to replace the Danish midfielder.

West Ham, on the other hand, are looking to sign a new midfielder after Declan Rice left the club to join Arsenal. Gallagher is topping their wishlist at the moment.

The Blues would be willing to part ways with the English midfielder this summer.

Chelsea star Marc Cucurella spoke about pre-season under Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has taken charge of Chelsea as he looks to regroup the team after a disastrous campaign last term. They finished 12th in the Premier League table.

One of the Argentine's main aims will be to keep the team physically fit after persistent injury issues last term. Hence, the players have been put through the grinder in a bid to keep them physically in good shape next season.

About training under Pochcettino, Cucurella, who arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion last season and made 33 appearances across competitions, registering two assists recently said (via the Blues' website):

"The first few weeks haven’t been easy. We have worked a lot, and run a lot. We need this physicality; we have the quality but we do not stay at the same level and the most important thing is to stay fit and start to play."

He added:

"We run a lot, we do double sessions. You see your team-mates suffer, in pain and run a lot and this creates good relationships. This is one of the most important things. If you don't have this, it is impossible at this level."

Chelsea have already been dealt a massive injury blow, with defender Wesley Fofana suffering an ACL injury.