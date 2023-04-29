Tottenham hold talks about midfielder as they try to terminate his £200,000 per week contract - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly (via Football Insider) considering terminating midfielder Tanguy Ndombele's contract.

The Frenchman is the club's record signing after he was signed for around £55.5 million from Olympique Lyon in 2019. However, he failed to make a decent impact at the club, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists in 91 games. His lackadaisical attitude was heavily criticized by fans.

Ndombele then joined Lyon on a six-month loan in January 2022 but his performances didn't convince the French club to sign him permanently. The Frenchman was then loaned out to Napoli at the start of the 2022-23 season. However, he has struggled at the Italian club as well.

He has made 38 overall appearances but started just 11 of them for Napoli. The midfielder has started just two Serie A games since November.

As per Football Insider, Napoli won't sign Ndombele permanently. Hence, Tottenham are considering terminating his £200,000 per week contract. The club's hierarchy have held talks among themselves about the same and could make the final decision in the summer.

Tottenham have already terminated Matt Doherty's contract this season. The Irish fullback's contract was terminated on the Deadline Day of the winter transfer window before he joined Atletico Madrid.

Tanguy Ndombele could perhaps be the next in line.

Ryan Mason on Tottenham's upcoming clash against Liverpool

Tottenham are set to face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, April 30. They come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at home. Spurs were 2-0 down at halftime but came back strong in the second-half to secure a point.

Ahead of Sunday's clash against Liverpool, Spurs interim manager Ryan Mason was asked about the importance of the clash. Both sides are currently fighting for European places in the league table. Mason said (via Football.London):

"Honestly I think this game is always big just because of the history of the two football clubs. We understand we've got five games left until the end of the season and the game on Sunday won't determine the outcome of the season, but of course we understand that Tottenham and Liverpool at any stage of the season in any circumstances is going to be a big game for the players and fans as well."

Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 54 points from 33 games. Liverpool are just one point behind them with a game in hand.

