Tottenham interested in signing 23-year-old attacker Chelsea are planning to let go this summer: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing an interest in a potential summer move for Chelsea attacker Noni Madueke. According to reports from TBR Football's Graeme Bailey, the 23-year-old is one of several players that the Blues are willing to part ways with in the summer.

Madueke joined the Blues from Dutch side PSV for a reported €35 million in January 2023. Although he had some initial struggles at Stamford Bridge, he has established himself as a regular feature under Enzo Maresca this season.

The English winger has chipped in on multiple occasions in the 2024-25 campaign, racking up eight goals and four assists in 28 games (21 starts). Despite a resurgence in form, the Blues have reportedly become increasingly frustrated with him and are willing to cut ties amid widespread interest within the EPL.

Tottenham have a core of talented young wingers, including Brennan Johnson (23), Wilson Odobert (20) and Mikey Moore (17). They are looking to add Madueke to the list as they continue to find solutions for a long-term Son Heung-min replacement.

Besides Tottenham, it is believed that Aston Villa and newly crowned EFL Cup champions Newcastle United are also interested in Madueke's services. The Magpies held talks with Chelsea last summer over a potential move, while the Villans are yet to contemplate a permanent move for on-loan forwards Marcus Rashford (from Manchester United) and Marco Asensio (from Paris Saint-Germain).

According to Bailey, besides Madueke, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku are also on the chopping block due to their inconsistent form. As it stands, a significant squad overhaul in the summer window is on the horizon for the Blues.

Fabrizio Romano makes claim about Chelsea loanee's future

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that there is still a possibility for under-fire forward Joao Felix to return to Chelsea in the summer.

The Portuguese attacker has struggled for form and game time in the 2024-25 campaign. After making just 20 appearances in the first half of the season (seven goals and two assists in nine starts), he was loaned out to Italian giants AC Milan in January.

Since then, he has racked up only one assist in nine appearances. With the Rossoneri expected to decline the option to sign him permanently, he will return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Romano claimed that there is a possibility that Felix either gets a permanent departure or a re-integration into Enzo Maresca's side in the summer. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said (via Chelsea.news):

"If Chelsea get a good proposal for Joao Felix, I think he could possibly leave permanently. The door is not closed though."

Up next, Chelsea will be seen in action in a Premier League London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur on April 3.

