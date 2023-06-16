Turkish club have enquired about 4 Barcelona outcasts in recent meeting with club officials - Reports

Turkish club Besiktas have enquired about Barcelona stars Franck Kessie, Samuel Umtiti, Sergino Dest, and Alex Collado, according to Jijantes.

Umtiti spent a loan season away at Lecce. While the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was impressive for the Serie A club, he is unlikely to get chances at Barca with the likes of Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen also available. Hence, a move away for Umtit is in the best interests of both parties.

Franck Kessie is another big-name player that Besiktas are interested in. The former AC Milan midfielder has failed to impress Camp Nout faithful so far. He has been heavily linked with a move back to the Serie A with Inter Milan interested. Besiktas are reportedly ready to give the Ghanaian a way out of the club.

Sergino Dest, meanwhile, spent the season out on loan at Milan. However, he is clearly not a player who Blaugrana boss Xavi relies on. Hence, minutes in the first team could be few and far between to come by for the American.

Barcelona are also looking to improve their financial situation and make room in their wage bill to sign new players in the summer, which is why Dest is likely to be offloaded.

Alex Collado is the final player that Besiktas are interested in. The 24-year-old was out on loan at Elche this past season. The attacking midfielder is not in Xavi's plans and selling him could help ease Barca's financial woes.

Alexander Bah dismisses Barcelona links

Benfica right-back Alexander Bah is reportedly on Barcelona's wishlist. Right-back is one of the priority positions that the Blaugrana are interested in bolstering in the summer transfer window.

The Danish international, who joined Benfica from Slavia Prague last season, though, is focused on the Portuguese giants. He told Mundo Ddeportivo about being linked with the Catalan outfit:

"I haven’t heard anything, it’s probably just rumors. I’m not focused on that either, I’m madly happy at Benfica. Besides, I’ve just bought a house and that also shows how happy I am in Lisbon. Will I still be at Benfica next year? Yes.”

Bah made 42 appearances for Benfica last season, scoring once and providing seven assists across competitions. The 25-year-old currently has a market value of €8 million.

