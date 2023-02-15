European club interested in signing Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood - Reports

Turkish side Fenerbahce are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood amid uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford. The 21-year-old has been acquitted of all criminal charges and is free to resume his footballing career.

However, there are doubts that he could continue for the Red Devils. The club are holding an internal investigation into the matter and sounding out whether Greenwood can have a future with the club. He's set to miss the rest of Erik ten Hag's side's 2022-23 campaign.

Ten Hag has reportedly spoken to the striker to tell him that he's happy that the charges have been dropped. Nevertheless, there's a divide within Manchester United over Greenwood making a return.

According to Fotospor, Fenerbahce have expressed an interest in luring the young English attacker to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium. The Turkish giants are keeping a close eye on developments regarding the attacker's situation at Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood @masongreenwood Happy to have won the July player of the month award for @manchesterunited thanks to all the fans that voted for me Happy to have won the July player of the month award for @manchesterunited thanks to all the fans that voted for me ❤️ https://t.co/YsMI0hCsAH

Greenwood was heralded as one of the Red Devils' brightest young talents when he emerged onto the scene in 2018. He has scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists in 129 games for the Premier League club.

However, he has not featured for United since January last year after he was arrested for alleged assault and rape. He has two years left on his contract.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain keeping tabs on Manchester United's Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has caught the eye of Bayern Munich and PSG.

Sport BILD reports that Bayern are keeping tabs on Rashford's situation at Manchester United. The Red Devils have trigged a one-year extension to his contract, keeping him tied to the club till next year. However, he's yet to agree on a new long-term deal.

Julian Nagelsmann's side like Rashford's performances this season. The Englishman has bagged 21 goals in 34 games across competitions and is one of Europe's most in-form strikers.

However, Bayern know that they have little chance of signing the English attacker unless he becomes a free agent. Rashford has been at Manchester United his entire career, scoring 114 goals in 337 appearances.

The player has also attracted interest from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. Their president Nasser al-Khelaifi confirmed the Parisians' interest in the attacker during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, telling Sky Sports:

"In terms of Marcus Rashford, he's been a long-term target for PSG, and they've held talks about signing him in the past. His contract situation at Manchester United is quite interesting, as it does runs out next summer."

He added:

"We understand United have the option of extending it by another year. I get the sense Rashford is a player that PSG are really interested in."

Those comments came before Rashford's one-year contract extension was triggered. However, United will likely need to start prioritising a new deal for their star player to keep prospective heavyweight suitors at bay.

Poll : 0 votes