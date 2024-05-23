Turkish giants keen on signing Arsenal veteran in the summer transfer window - Reports

Galatasaray have registered an interest in Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, according to reports. The Turkish side are preparing an offer for the Ghana international this summer.

Partey joined the north Londoners in 2020 from Atletico Madrid in a reported £45 million move. While he has suffered from injury issues since his arrival, the midfielder has played a key role in Mikel Arteta's side.

He played a major part in Arsenal's Premier League title charge during the 2022-23 campaign, registering 33 league appearances. This season, however, Partey has struggled for minutes owing to hamstring and groin injuries. He has made just 15 appearances in all competitions.

The Ghana international's contract is set to expire in 2025 and the upcoming window would likely be Arsenal's last chance to cash in on him. Partey has missed 42 Premier League games through injury since his arrival and the Gunners could choose not to renew his contract given his injury record.

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, Galatasaray are expected to contact the club and discuss a potential transfer this summer (via Sport Witness). However, the Lions will face competition from league rivals Fenerbahce for his signature.

Fenerbahce have reportedly made an offer for Partey already, while Galatasaray are expected to draw up a proposal for the midfielder this summer. The two Turkish outfits are likely to battle it out in the race for his signature in the upcoming window.

Arsenal prepared to sell Thomas Partey to Turkish giants for £8.5 million - Reports

Arsenal are willing to offload Partey this summer to Fenerbahce having held talks over a move, according to Turkish outlet Fotospor. The report claims that the Gunners could let the midfielder go for £8.5 million.

This would mean that the north Londoners incur a loss of around £36.5 million, having signed him for £45 million four years ago. Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has already opened discussions with Partey's camp as well.

However, an official offer is yet to be made for the former Atletico Madrid midfielder as the club's presidential elections are coming up. The report claims that Partey has been informed to remain patient and that Arsenal could expect a bid in the summer after Ali Koc has been re-elected.

Partey has registered 115 appearances across all competitions during his time for the Gunners, scoring five goals and providing four assists. He has won the FA Community Shield with the Gunners.