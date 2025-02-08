Two clubs keen on signing Ansu Fati from Barcelona ahead of deadline day next week - Reports

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has proven to be a transfer target for Fenerbahce and Besiktas. This comes after the transfer window in Turkey is expected to shut down on Tuesday (February 11).

While the transfer window in Spain closed on February 3, Barca could still sell players to regions whose markets are open. Despite being a talented winger, Fati has struggled to impress Hansi Flick this season, failing to score or assist in his eight appearances across competitions.

Given his struggles on the pitch amid fitness challenges, he might leave Barcelona in the coming days. Thus, it can be said he's not part of the club's long-term plans. The aforementioned report claims that the Spaniard is ready to fight for his place at Camp Nou.

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce could sign Fati as they look to bolster their attacking depth. Having gathered experience in some of Europe's finest leagues, Fati could help Fenerbahce compete for the league title with Galatasaray.

Meanwhile, Besiktas manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær is also keen on signing Fati, as they look to enhance their attacking proficiency.

A move to Besiktas could give the 22-year-old Spaniard the much-needed opportunity to redeem his career. A loan deal with an option to buy could be considered, given the timing of the deal.

Fati has scored 29 goals and provided nine assists in 120 games for Barcelona since joining the first-team squad in September 2020.

How has Barcelona's left-winger Raphinha performed this season?

FC Barcelona v Atalanta BC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 - Source: Getty

In the recently concluded winter transfer window, Raphinha was a subject of interest for various European clubs. This could be linked to his outstanding performances on the left flank for Barca this season.

In 34 games, the Brazilian forward has scored 23 goals and provided 15 assists for La Blaugrana this season. His remarkable performance has increased his valuation to €80 million (via Transfermarkt).

Given his attacking form, Raphinha remains a key player for Flick. The Brazilian is in contention to feature for Barca in their next LaLiga game against Sevilla on Sunday (February 9).

