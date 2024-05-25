Vincent Kompany wants Manchester City star as his first signing at Bayern Munich: Reports

Vincent Kompany is reportedly aiming to lure Jack Grealish away from Manchester City after being appointed as Bayern Munich's manager ahead of the next term.

Grealish, 28, joined Manchester City in a £100 million move from his boyhood club Aston Villa in the summer of 2021. He has helped his club lift seven silverwares so far, including three Premier League titles.

A 35-cap England international, Grealish has struggled to impress for the Cityzens this campaign. He has started just 26 matches, including 10 in the league, and has registered three goals and as many assists.

Expand Tweet

Now, according to The Sun, Kompany is keen to make Grealish his first transfer at Bayern Munich in the upcoming summer transfer window. The player is believed to be looking for a change of scenery after falling behind Jeremy Doku in Manchester City's pecking order.

Grealish, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2027, could emerge as a vital squad member at Bayern Munich should he join them. He would likely provide fine competition to Kingsley Coman at the team.

Since joining Manchester City ahead of the 2021-22 season, Grealish has bagged 14 goals and recorded 18 assists for his team. He has started 98 of his 125 overall appearances for the Etihad Stadium outfit.

Kompany, on the other hand, is reportedly close to joining Bayern Munich, who are in advanced talks with Burnley. The Bundesliga outfit are currently aiming to agree on a compensation fee with the English club.

Expand Tweet

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola endorses Bayern Munich's move for his former star

At a recent press conference, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was asked to share his two cents on Vincent Kompany potentially replacing Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich. He replied (h/t BFW):

"I'm happy with the link between Bayern and Vinnie. I have a huge opinion of Vinnie, doesn't matter if he got relegated with Burnley. I have the highest opinion about his work, his personality, knowledge of the game, the way he handles the media. I would love Bayern to take the best decision... they deserve it. I love that club. I'm in love with Bayern for many reasons... especially the people there."

Kompany, 38, is reportedly set to sign a contract until 2027 at Bayern.

In the 2023-24 season, Kompany helped Burnley record seven wins and 26 losses in 42 games across all competitions. He coached the Clarets to score 46 goals and ship 82 goals, keeping four shutouts.