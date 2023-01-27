Vinicius Jr makes Real Madrid future decision amid racist attacks from rival fans - Reports

Vinicius Junior has made a statement regarding his future at Real Madrid, following the constant racist attacks he has received from rival fans.

According to Bruno Andrade (via Madrid Xtra), the blistering forward has no intentions of leaving Spain and wants to "make history and be a reference" at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖️| Viní Jr does not want to leave Real Madrid even with the constant racist attacks in Spain. The player wants to make history & be a reference at Real Madrid. 🎖️| Viní Jr does not want to leave Real Madrid even with the constant racist attacks in Spain. The player wants to make history & be a reference at Real Madrid. @brunoandrd 🚨🎖️| Viní Jr does not want to leave Real Madrid even with the constant racist attacks in Spain. The player wants to make history & be a reference at Real Madrid. @brunoandrd https://t.co/oJHSnJwjtW

Atletico Madrid fans brought about widespread condemnation after a disturbing incident regarding an effigy of the Real Madrid forward.

Ahead of the clash between the two Madrid sides, a mannequin wearing the shirt of Vinicius Junior hung off a bridge in the Spanish capital. The image was accompanied by a banner in Atletico's red and white colors, which read: "Madrid hates Real."

La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ @LaLigaLowdown Tonight's match between Real Madrid and Atlético is once again surrounded by controversy before it even begins



A dummy wearing Vinicius’ shirt has appeared hanging from the neck and a banner saying "Madrid hates Real"



#LLL

🧡 Tonight's match between Real Madrid and Atlético is once again surrounded by controversy before it even beginsA dummy wearing Vinicius’ shirt has appeared hanging from the neck and a banner saying "Madrid hates Real" ⚠️ Tonight's match between Real Madrid and Atlético is once again surrounded by controversy before it even begins❌ A dummy wearing Vinicius’ shirt has appeared hanging from the neck and a banner saying "Madrid hates Real"#LLL🧡🇪🇸⚽️ https://t.co/7ThWRq4fZw

Following news of the racist abuse, Atletico Madrid and La Liga both released statements denouncing the hateful acts.

On their official website, the Atleti statement said (via GOAL):

"Acts like this are absolutely repugnant and inadmissible and shame society. Our condemnation to any act that attacks the dignity of people or institutions is categorical and unreserved."

It continued:

"The rivalry between the two clubs is at its maximum, but so is respect. No individual, whatever their intentions or colours, can stain the coexistence between different fans."

A statement from LaLiga said in a tweet:

"LaLiga strongly condemns acts of hatred and intimidation against [Vinicius Junior]. LaLiga, as in the past, will press for an investigation into the matter by relevant state security forces and bodies, seeking convictions for those responsible and requesting the most severe sentences."

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior remains at the end of racist taunts

During their September clash at the Wanda Metropolitano, Vinicius was subjected to racist abuse from his current opponents' supporters. Fans were captured on video chanting "Vinicius is a monkey" outside the stadium, and monkey noises could be heard every time Vinicius touched the ball.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident against the Brazil international, and it highlights the need to take action to combat racism in football. Vinicius condemned the racist abuse he endured, calling for strong sanctions to be imposed on those found guilty of such despicable acts.

The Real Madrid forward also suggested that those who are found to have engaged in racist conduct should be handed lifetime bans as a form of punishment.

Poll : 0 votes