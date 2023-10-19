"We'll have to see what happens" - Fabrizio Romano hands Liverpool transfer boost amid rumors of €45 million target signing new deal

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone's links with Liverpool.

The Reds, along with Juventus, were reportedly interested in signing the player in the summer of 2023. However, a deal did not materialize with the interest cooling towards the end of the window.

The 22-year-old central midfielder made 31 appeareances for Monchengladbach last season and is a pivotal member of their first-team. He is expected to command a price in the region of €45 million in the next window.

The Reds are still on the lookout for a new number six in their midfield and Romano has some positive updates over the possibility of a future transfer for Kone.

Writing in his column at Daily Briefing (via Caught Offside), Romano said:

“Manu Kone could also be one to watch in January as it’s not true that he’s signed a new contract with Borussia Monchengladbach, despite reports elsewhere."

He added:

“Kone’s current contract is valid until 2026, but he could leave in 2024. We’ll have to see what happens, though, because at the moment there are no contacts or negotiations ongoing with any other clubs, despite interest in him during the summer."

Romano further said:

“Juventus and Liverpool were two clubs who considered him as an option but then did not call again after August. So we will see in 2024 what happens, but the player remains open to trying a new experience, while his asking price would likely be around €40/45m.”

Kone has played only two league games for the Bundesliga side this season.

Liverpool midfield needs an established number six

The Reds underwent a massive midfield overhaul this summer. They parted ways with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain amongst other players.

They brought in new players in Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. Currently only the 30-year-old Endo and young Stefan Bajcetic are capable of regularly playing the number six role with Mac Allister slotting in as a makeshift holding midfielder.

They still need an established number six to carry out the duties formerly executed by Fabinho and we could potentially see Liverpool in action in the market come January.