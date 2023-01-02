When will Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Saudi Arabia-based club Al Nassr in a bumper $200 million deal following his unceremonious exit from Manchester United. The Portuguese forward has signed a contract until 2025 in what will be his first stint outside Europe.

Having made his senior debut for Sporting CP in 2022, Ronaldo moved to Manchester for his first stint with the Red Devils in 2003. In six years at Old Trafford, the then-winger grew into one of the world's best players, also winning the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d'Or in 2008.

Cristiano Ronaldo then moved to Real Madrid in 2009 and broke numerous goal-scoring records. He also won the Ballon d'Or four more times, while lifting five more Champions League titles. It was in Spain that he forged a fierce rivalry with Lionel Messi, who just last month led Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo moved from Real Madrid to Juventus in 2018 before returning to Manchester United in 2021. Though his first year back at the club was fruitful, his form fell off a cliff in the second season. An explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan then led to him severing ties with the club.

His contract at Old Trafford was terminated by mutual consent in November. The superstar was also relegated to the bench by Portugal coach Fernando Santos after a lackluster performance in the first few matches at the World Cup.

Subsequently, after failing to find a potential suitor in Europe, he joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. Ronaldo is expected to make his debut for them on January 5 against Al Thai at home or on January 15 against Al Shabab away, as per journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Al Nassr announce bumper deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo on December 30

Al Nassr announced the signing of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday, December 30. They took to their social media handles to make the signing public with the caption:

"This is more than history in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome Cristiano to your new home."

Al Nassr are currently top of the Saudi Pro League standings with 26 points after 11 rounds of matches. They will hope that Cristiano Ronaldo's signing will help them win the league and also qualify for the AFC Champions League.

