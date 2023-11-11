Xavi absolutely delighted with Barcelona summer signing despite recent dip in form: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona manager Xavi is delighted with summer-signing Oriol Romeu despite the midfielder's recent dip in form.

Romeu completed a summer move to Barca from Girona for €4 million. The Spaniard was brought in predominantly to replace Sergio Busquets, who left for Inter Miami, in the pivot position.

Romeu has since made 15 appearances for the club, amassing a total game time of 821 minutes. The 32-year-old has started only four of the last seven matches after being in the starting line-up for the first eight games.

The aforementioned report suggests, however, that Romeu's recent sporadic first-XI appearance is due to tactical reasons. Xavi is reportedly happy with how Romeu has fared so far for La Blaugrana.

Romeu has played for clubs like Valencia, Chelsea, VFB Stuttgart during his career and has a wealth of experience in club football.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are currently third in La Liga with 27 points from 12 matches. They trail Romeu's former club, league leaders Girona, by four points. Real Madrid are two points ahead of the Catalan club.

Xavi's side will return to action on November 12 to take on Deportivo Alaves at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Girona's sporting director would love to have Oriol Romeu back from Barcelona

Quique Carcel, Girona's sporting director, would love to have Oriol Romeu back at the club. The midfielder has signed a three-year deal with Barcelona as he completed a summer transfer.

Romeu made 34 appearances for Girona, scoring two goals. He was one of the key players for the team last season. Speaking about Romeu, Carcel said (via Barca Universal):

“Personally, I would like [having Romeu back], 100%. He has given us magical things. Many players have told me that he has taught them how to compete. Is there a chance of it happening? It’s not easy because there are contracts involved, but I don’t see it as inviable."

Despite losing one of their most valuable assets in the summer in the form of Romeu, Girona have surprised everyone this season with 10 wins, one draw and one loss to start off the season at the top of La Liga. They sit two points above Real Madrid and four points above Barcelona at the moment.