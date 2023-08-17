Xavi could deploy 24-year-old Barcelona star in makeshift position after injury to Ronald Araujo: Reports 

Barcelona manager Xavi could reportedly once again look to deploy Jules Kounde as a right-back after Ronald Araujo's injury.

Araujo has suffered a hamstring injury and the Uruguayan is set to be out of action for a while, including their clash against Cadiz on August 20. Hence, Barca need a new right-back.

Kounde, who was brought in from Sevilla in the summer of 2022, was often used as a makeshift right-back last season. The 24-year-old made 21 appearances across competitions as a right-back.

According to SPORT, he could once again return to that position during the 2023-24 campaign. Manager Xavi is also reportedly considering Sergi Roberto as an option for the right-back slot.

Barcelona, the defending La Liga champions, started their campaign with a goalless draw against Getafe on August 13. Raphinha was sent off during that game, meaning he is unavailable against Cadiz. Xavi was also shown a red card and will not be on the touchline, having received a two-game ban.

Xavi's side will aim to pick up their first three points of the season in the next game.

Barcelona manager Xavi spoke about the importance of man management

Xavi took charge of Barcelona in the middle of the 2021-22 season and has since done a remarkable job for the club that he represented as a player. The Spaniard has previously managed Qatari club Al-Sadd.

The legendary midfielder recently spoke about how managing a team is much more than being tactically sound. On the importance of man management and player psychology, he said (via Barca Universal):

“Management is almost more important than tactics. In the end we become half-psychologists, half-managers and having been a player gives you a lot of advantages.”

Xavi added:

“Having been an elite footballer makes me more empathetic towards the player who doesn’t play or to know what the player who needs affection is feeling…. having been a player gives you a sense of control of the dressing room.”

Barcelona won the La Liga title in 2022-23, in what was Xavi's first full season in charge of the Catalan club.