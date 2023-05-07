Xavi rejects chance to sign 26-year-old Premier League midfielder at Barcelona: Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has rejected the chance to sign Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Portuguese has been linked with a move to the Catalan club for a while.

Reports recently percolated that Wolves are looking to make a €30 million plus Neves deal for Barca winger Ansu Fati. Xavi, however, is reportedly not keen on the player.

The 26-year-old has been one of Wolves' key players in recent seasons. Since joining the club in 2017, he has scored 30 goals and has provided 13 assists in 250 matches for the club. He has become a fan-favorite due to his penchant for scoring spectacular goals from distance.

Neves has scored six goals and has provided one assist in 38 matches across competitions this season.

With Sergio Busquets' Barcelona future uncertain, the Blaugrana are expected to scout the market for a new midfielder. They have had a longstanding interest in Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi. Recent reports, though, suggested that Zubimendi is close to joining Arsenal.

Hence, Neves emerged as an option for the Catalan club. Despite Wolves' interest in offering Barca a player plus cash deal, the El Nacional report claims that Xavi is not keen on signing Neves.

Ruben Neves is among two Premier League midfielders linked with Barcelona

Ruben Neves is not the only established Premier League midfielder who has been linked with a move to Barcelona. Apart from the Portuguese, Manchester City ace Ilkay Gundogan has also been linked with the Blaugrana.

Gundogan has been a freat servant for the Cityzens since his move from Borussia Dortmund. He has scored 56 goals and has provided 38 assists in 298 games since his 2016 move.

The German has scored seven goals and has provided five assists in 45 matches across competitions this season. However, Gundogan's current deal with the Sky Blues will expire in the summer, meaning he will be available on a free transfer.

While City are seemingly keen on extending his stay, Barca are looking to bring the player to Camp Nou. What the future beholds for Gundogan remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes