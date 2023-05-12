Xavi wants Lionel Messi and 24-year-old star as priority signings at Barcelona this summer: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi reportedly has his sights set on signing Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad this summer. The Catalan giants are eager to strengthen their attack and midfield in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, with the league title all but secured, Barcelona have turned their attention towards the summer transfer window. They have made Messi and Zubimendi their top targets and are prepared to go all-in for them this summer.

Xavi believes Messi's return will boost his side's attack, especially as he has found form after a sub-par first year in Paris. The Argentine has scored 20 and assisted 19 goals in 37 matches for PSG this term, which is a goal contribution of over one per match.

His contract with the French giants expires this summer and recent reports have claimed that the forward will leave this summer on a free transfer. Messi also has offers from Al-Hilal and Inter Miami, but he is yet to make a decision on his future.

Zubimendi, on the other hand, is expected to replace Sergio Busquets in the Barcelona side. The legendary Spanish midfielder has announced that he will be leaving the club this summer as his contract comes to an end.

The Real Sociedad academy product only extended his contract with the club in October last year and will still have four years remaining on it after this term. But he has a termination clause of €60 million in his contract, which Barcelona hope to trigger in the summer.

The Catalan side are exploring the option of annual amortization and could break up the payment as per the contract offer and depending upon the financial situation of the club.

Though Zubimendi has stated in the past that he wants to continue playing for Sociedad, Xavi is adamant on signing him this summer and has informed the Barcelona board of his demand.

Lionel Messi's father quashes rumors of a Saudi move for his son

Lionel Messi's father, Jorge, recently quashed rumors of his son's possible move to Saudi Arabia. It was reported that the PSG forward has agreed to join Al-Hilal this summer in a move that would see him become the highest-paid footballer in the world.

But Jorge Messi released a statement rejecting such suggestions. It read (via 90min):

"There is absolutely nothing with any club for next year. The decision will never be made before Lionel ends the league with PSG. Once the season is over it will be time to analyze and see what is there, and then make a decision.

"There are always rumors and many use the name of Lionel to gain notoriety but the truth is only one and we can assure that there is nothing with anyone. Neither verbal, nor signed, nor agreed, and there will not be until the end of the season.

"It seems to me a lack of respect, that there are those who consciously and deliberately deceive, without providing proof of any of their claims, and wanting to turn any malicious rumour into news or that is directed by someone in favour of their interests. They would have to explain that they do not contrast the information...they will not want a truth to ruin their 'news'."

The rumors picked up pace after Messi made an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia and was subsequently handed a two-week suspension by PSG.

