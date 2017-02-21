Rumour: Antonio Conte agrees new contract at Chelsea

The Italian could stay at the club until 2020.

by gaurav.krishnan

Antonio Conte has signed a new contract according to reports

What’s the story?

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea’s Italian manager Antonio Conte has agreed and signed a new deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit. The former Juventus and Italy manager’s previous contract with the club ran till 2019. However, it is believed that he has signed a one-year-extension to that deal running up to 2020.

In case you didn’t know

Conte joined Chelsea in the summer after his spell managing the Italian national team at Euro 2016 where he took one of the least star-studded Italian sides into the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Italian boss signed a contract with the Blues in April 2016 that currently sees him earn a reported £6.5million a year. In a short space of time, Conte has turned the club around following a 10th place finish in the Premier League last season to the top of the league table this season. His shift from a back four to a more fluid back three in a 3-4-3 formation has won him numerous plaudits across England as the Blues now sit eight points clear at the top of the league table after 25 games.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea’s owner Roman Abramovich and the Blues board have reportedly decided to extend Conte’s contract by one year after the side’s impressive performances under him this season. With a new contract reportedly signed now, the Italian can be expected to be at Stamford Bridge for another three seasons which gives him ample amount of time to execute his project and vision at the club.

The West London club has just lost just thrice and conceded just 18 goals in the Premier League under the Italian this season. And they look to be on course for the 2016/17 Premier League title and are in the FA Cup quarter-finals as well, where they play Manchester United.

The 47-year-old could possibly win the double in his first season at Chelsea provided his side gets past Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Sportskeeda’s take

Conte has been immense as the manager of Chelsea – instilling a winning mentality and comradery among the players. He has turned the club around in a short space of time and has become an instant hit at Stamford Bridge.

His switch to the 3-4-3, in fact, has changed the tactical norms of the English game for good. This contract extension is a good move by Abramovich and the Blues board who want to see the Italian stay on as the club’s manager until 2020. This gives Conte enough time to revamp the squad, execute his ideology and build a legacy.