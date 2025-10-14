Arsenal planning to use Gabriel Jesus as part of swap deal to sign Manchester United and Chelsea-linked attacker: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly contemplating offering attacker Gabriel Jesus in a swap deal for Juventus striker Kenan Yildiz, a Manchester United and Chelsea target. Jesus has been at the Emirates since arriving from Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

Ad

The 28-year-old Brazilian, in his fourth season at the club, has made nearly 100 appearances across competitions, contributing 46 goal contributions, including 26 goals. Jesus hasn't played this season, having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January and isn't expected to feature again in 2025.

Jesus is contracted to the Emirates till 2027, but Radio Radio (via Football Talk) that the Gunners could offer the Brazilian as part of a cash (£43 million) and swap deal for Yildiz, who's valued at £87 million by the Bianconeri.

Ad

Trending

The 20-year-old Turk has had a decent start to the new campaign since making his first-team debut two years ago. In eight outings across competitions, Yildiz has scored twice and assisted four times. He's contracted to the Allianz Arena till 2029.

It's pertinent to note that Jesus - who hasn't played in nearly a year - is valued by Transfermarkt at £27.9 million (€32 million), while the Gunners value him at around £30 million. The Premier League side will also be aware of interest on Yildiz from domestic rivals like the Blues and the Red Devils.

Ad

What's next for Arsenal and Manchester United?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have made a superb start to the new campaign. With a 2-0 home win over West Ham United at the start of the month, Mikel Arteta's side are top of the Premier League after seven games, a point clear of early pacesetters Liverpool, who have lost their last two outings.

Ad

The Gunners next travel to Fulham in the league on Saturday (October 18) before hosting Atletico Madrid in ther third league phase game in the UEFA Champions League three days later.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have stuttered into the new season. Coming off a 2-0 home win over Sunderland just before the ongoing international break, Ruben Amorim's side - 10th in the Premier League - travel to holders Liverpool on Sunday (October 19).

Having not qualified for Europe after a forgettable 2024-25 campaign, Manchester United have no continental commitments in midweek and will next host Brighton & Hove Albion in the league on October 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More