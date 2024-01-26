Barcelona keen on signing 24-year-old La Liga star as a potential free agent in the summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to snap up Las Palmas left-back Sergi Cardona on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Cardona, 24, has made 21 appearances across competitions this season, starting 17, contributing an assist. Overall, since making his first-team debut in the 2020-21 season, he has played 102 games, bagging a goal and six assists.

The left-back has been the subject of many clubs from Europe's top-five leagues. One of them is Barcelona, who got in touch with his agent to make an enquiry. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano have reported that the reigning La Liga champions could sign him as a free agent this summer.

"Sergi Cardona, out of contract at Las Palmas in June - big opportunity as several clubs from top 5 leagues have approached his agents. Barcelona are tracking him and also called his agents in the recent months. One to watch in summer 2024, for sure," tweeted Romano.

Expand Tweet

The Blaugrana's financial difficulties are well-documents, which explains why they are mostly looking to sign potential free agents to boost their ranks.

What's next for Barcelona?

Blaugrana boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona have had an up-and-down campaign. They are eight points behind surprise La Liga pace-setters Girona (52) in third but have a game in hand.

Having lost to Real Madrid in the Supercopa Espana final earlier this month, Xavi's side were knocked off the Copa del Rey with a 4-2 extra time defeat at Athletic Bilbao in midweek.

Up next, the Blaugrana host Villarreal in the league on Saturday (January 27). Xavi's side have won their last three La Liga games to stay on pace with Girona and Real Madrid above them.

They are still alive in the UEFA Champions League. After topping their group ahead of Porto, the Blaugrana take on Napoli away in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie on February 21.

They have four more games - all in the league - before the trip to Italy, though. Xavi's side host Osasuna on January 31, travel to Alaves three days later, host Granada on February 11 before travelling to Celta Vigo five days later.