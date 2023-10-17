Barcelona set to track Saudi Pro League for signings as surprise transfer plan comes to light: Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly willing to monitor the Saudi Pro League (SPL) for players who struggle to adapt to life there and are willing to sign for the La Liga giants.

The SPL has emerged as a lucrative destination since Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr in December. Since then, the likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Marcelo Brozovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Ruben Neves have joined various clubs in the cash-rich league.

Barca, meanwhile, are struggling to land their top targets because of their struggling finances. Most of their recent signings have been free transfers or loan deals. The La Liga giants are now exploring a different strategy for both arrivals and departures.

As per SPORT (via Barca Universal), the Blaugrana will keep track of the Saudi Arabian transfer market next season for players struggling in Saudi Arabia and willing to arrive at the Camp Nou.

This summer, the La Liga giants have signed Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez on free transfers. Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo were signed on season-long loan deals from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City, respectively.

How have Barcelona fared this season?

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona have had a decent start to their 2023-24 campaign. In 11 games across two different competitions, they are unbeaten, winning eight times and drawing thrice.

All three draws have come in the league: 0-0 at Getafe on the opening day and 2-2 stalemates at Mallorca and Granada. With six wins from nine league games, Xavi's side have 21 points and are third in the standings, behind leaders Real Madrid by three points.

Barcelona have won their opening two UEFA Champions League games of the season. After beating Royal Antwerp 5-0 at home on Matchday 1, the reigning La Liga champions prevailed by a solitary goal at Portuguese giants FC Porto.

At home, Xavi's side have been imperious, winning all five games, scoring 16 goals and conceding twice, keeping four clean sheets. They will hope to continue that when they return to action against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday (October 21) in La Liga and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League four days later.