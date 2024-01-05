Brazilian giants interested in signing 22-year-old Manchester United star - Reports

Brazilian side Flamengo have reportedly enquired about Manchester United midfielder Facundo Pellistri.

Pellistri, 22, is yet to score in 22 appearances across competitions for United, providing two assists. That includes an assist in 13 games across competitions this term, starting thrice. The lone goal contribution came in the 1-0 Premier League win at Fulham in November.

Clearly, the Uruguayan - who's contracted with United till 2025 - is down the pecking order under manager Erik ten Hag, attracting interest of other clubs. One of them is Brasileiro Serie A giants Flamengo.

Pellistri is contracted with United till 2025 and has a market value of €10 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Expand Tweet

United are coming off a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Nottingham Forest to end 2023. That dropped them to eighth in the standings, 14 points off leaders Liverpool (45) after 20 games.

Erik ten Hag's side will next be in action at Wigan Athletic on Monday (January 8) for their FA Cup opener. Last season, they reached the final, losing 2-1 to treble winners Manchester City.

Andre Onana will be available for the Wigan game - Manchester United boss

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has said that AFCON-bound goalkeeper Andre Onana will be available for the FA Cup game at Wigan next week.

Onana, 27, has played every game for the club since arriving in the summer from UEFA Champions League finalists Inter Milan. In 28 appearances across competitions, he has kept eight clean sheets and let in 45 goals.

Along with Liverpool's Alisson and Everton's Jordan Pickford, Onana has kept a joint league-leading six clean sheets in the Premier League.

With Cameron opening their AFCON campaign against Guinea on January 15, there was doubt regarding Onana's availability for the Wigan game. However, Ten Hag allayed those concerns, saying that the custodian will be available (as per Red Devils' website):

"So, we're talking with (the) Cameroon Federation. It was an issue during the talks with Andre when he came in here, and it's constructive, so we will see. I don't know yet, but he will be there for the game against Wigan."

The Red Devils' only other confirmed game in January is a league fixture at home to Tottenham Hotspur on January 14.