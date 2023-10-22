Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino ready to let 24-year-old star leave amid interest from London rivals - Reports

According to The Mirror, Chelsea are ready to let Trevoh Chalobah go in January, with Tottenham Hotspur interested in the 24-year-old defender.

Chalobah's future at the London club seems uncertain. While he's currently out of action with an injury, he might not have been a regular fixture even if he had been fit. It was telling when Wesley Fofana suffered yet another injury in the summer, rather than depending on Chalobah, the Blues went on to sign Axel Disasi.

Bayern Munich, though, were interested in the defender in the summer. The Bavarians could be back for Chalobah in January but are expected to face competition from Spurs.

Fabrizio Romano reported that the north Londoners were interested in signing Chalobah on the deadline day of the summer transfer window. A deal, though, didn't materialise. According to TeamTalk, Spurs remain interested in Chalobah.

Chalobah has made 63 appearances for Chelsea's senior team, scoring four goals and providing one assist. His deal with the Blues runs out at the end of the 2027-28 season. The 24-year-old has an estimated market value of €18 million.

What Chelsea attacker Mykhaylo Mudryk said about his sensational goal against Arsenal

Chelsea played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 21). Mykhaylo Mudryk scored a spectacular goal from a narrow angle after Cole Palmer had given the Blues the lead from the spot.

While Mudryk's strike was soothing to the eye, many questioned whether the Ukrainian meant to really chip the keeper or if it was an attempted shot at goal. Mudryk said about his strike (via the Blues' website):

"It was something in the middle, between a cross and a shot. Before the game, our goalkeeper coach told me to look at their keeper because sometimes he is trying to read things, and he can just lose the goal, so I can chip him."

Despite taking a two-goal lead at home, Chelsea had to be satisfied with a point. Declan Rice capitalised on an error from Robert Sanches to reduce the deficit. Leandro Trossard bagged the equaliser to salvage a point for Mikel Arteta's team.

Mudryk, meanwhile, has now scored two goals in nine appearances this season. Mauricio Pochettino's side are tenth in the league with 12 points from nine games.