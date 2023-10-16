Chelsea dealt blow as summer signing suffers injury setback, likely to return in late November – Reports

Chelsea new boy Romeo Lavia has reportedly suffered a setback in his ankle injury recovery and is likely to return in late November.

Lavia, 19, hasn't yet debuted for the Blues since arriving from Southampton in a £58 million move this summer. He spent his first weeks atworking on his fitness but picked up an ankle issue during a training session.

Earlier, Lavia was reportedly set to be out for around six weeks with his injury. However, according to the Daily Mail, the midfielder is set to be out of action till the end of November. Nevertheless, he has removed his protective boot in his right ankle in the last few days.

Chelsea, meanwhile, view the Belgian's potential return in November as optimistic. Should the star fail to achieve full fitness by then, the Blues are willing to hold him back until early December this year.

In Lavia's absence, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is expected to continue relying on Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher as his first-team midfielders. He could also hand £23.5 million summer arrival Lesley Ugochukwu a few appearances.

Before joining the Stamford Bridge outfit, Lavia scored one goal and provided one assist in 34 games across competitions for Southampton.

Christopher Nkunku backed to take Chelsea to new level post-injury

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs asserted that Christopher Nkunku could elevate Chelsea's performances once he's back from injury:

"I think Nkunku is very much seen as the missing piece and a significant addition to their starting XI when he returns from his injury.

"It's unfortunate for Chelsea because they knew he was coming for so long, and then, when he finally came, he picked up an injury. As a result, they have missed that kind of spark up this season."

Commenting on the £52 million man's preferred role, Jacobs continued:

"The beauty of Nkunku is that he can fit into this 4-2-3-1 perfectly and play in a more advanced position as well. Even though it's not his primary position, he gives the Blues a number nine option and can play behind the striker as well."

Nkunku, 25, could prove to be a fine offensive catalyst for the Blues this campaign. He has scored a staggering 58 goals and laid out 29 assists in 88 appearances for RB Leipzig in the last two seasons.

A right-footed versatile forward, the Frenchman is now in his rehabilitation programme, lifting weights alongside some light ball work.