Chelsea reach agreement with Premier League rivals over sale of defender: Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with fellow Premier League side Newcastle United for the sale of defender Lewis Hall.

The 18-year-old came up through the ranks at the club's Cobham academy. He was one of the rare bright sparks in an otherwise dismal 2022-23 season for the Blues, who finished a lowly 12th. He made 12 appearances across four competitions last season, contributing an assist.

Hall signed a new contract at Stamford Bridge till 2029 and was expected to go out on loan for first-team experience. However, amidst the mass exodus under new boss Mauricio Pochettino to balance the books, Hall will now be permanently jettisoned.

As per The Telegraph (via SBNation), the Blues and Newcastle have agreed a £35 million fee for the teenager. £28 million will be paid upfront, and the balance will be add-ons.

In a busy summer at Stamford Bridge, the likes of Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy have left for pastures anew. To address the gaping hole in midfield, the Blues have roped in Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion for a British record £115 million. Southampton's Romeo Lavia is also reportedly on his way to the club.

Chelsea new signing Moises Caicedo explains choice of jersey number

Moises Caicedo has arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's new signing Moises Caicedo was the subject of a massive transfer tussle between the Blues and Liverpool. Eventually, the Ecuador international snubbed the Reds to arrive at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old has taken up the iconic No. 25 jersey, which was worn by club legend Gianfranco Zola nearly two decades ago. Explaining the choice of the number, Caicedo said that he has Zola's blessings and that it's a special number for him:

"I'm so proud to wear this number. I spoke with Gianfranco Zola, and he gave me his blessing. I know how much this number means. I chose it because it is a very special number to me and my family. I want to create a lot of memories for Chelsea with this number on my back."

Zola responded, wishing Caicedo luck:

"Thank you for the message, Moises. I hope it will bring to you as many pleasures as it brought to me. Good luck."

Caicedo, 21, arrives at Stamford Bridge with massive expectations, following a productive two-season stint at Brighton. He bagged two goals and three assists in 53 appearances across competitions at the Amex since arriving from Beerschot V.A. in 2021.