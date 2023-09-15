European club have made late offer to sign Arsenal outcast - Reports

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have reportedly made a late offer to sign Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, who doesn't appear to be part of plans at the club this season.

Jorginho, 31, made a surprise move from Chelsea to the Emirates in a £12 million deal in January but has struggled for game time, especially this season. The Euro 2020 winner contributed an assist in 14 games as the Gunners finished five points short of Premier League winners Manchester City last season.

However, Jorginho has appeared only three times in the league this campaign, accruing a cumulative 17 minutes of game time. That suggests that his time at the Emirates could be up.

As per Turkish outlet Takvim (via teamTALK), Fenerbahce were preparing a £17 million offer for the midfielder. The Turkish transfer window closes on Friday (September 15). Hence, the Turkish giants have made a final offer for Jorginho, but it's unclear if they intend to snap up the player permanently or on loan.

It remains to be seen if Arteta greenlights the move and the two clubs complete the required documentation on time.

New signing Kai Havertz has struggled in an unconventional midfield role and with Thomas Partey nursing an injury, the Spaniard might be tempted to keep Jorginho.

How have Arsenal fared this season?

Arsenal have made a decent start to their 2023-24 campaign. After beating Manchester City on penalties in the FA Community Shield, Arteta and Co. beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at home in their Premier League opener.

Ten-man Arsenal showed spirit and gumption as they ground out a hard-fought 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in their next outing. The Gunners then drew 2-2 at home to 10-man Fulham, which ended their perfect start to the season.

Arteta's side then scored twice in injury time to seal a hard-fought 3-1 home win over Manchester United to move to fifth in the standings. With 10 points, they trail defending champions Manchester City by just two points.

In their next league outing after the international break, the Gunners travel to Everton on Sunday (September 17). Arteta and Co. then entertain Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in their UEFA Champions League opener, their first game in the competition in six years.