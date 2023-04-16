AC Milan are eyeing Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood in the summer as the disgraced footballer faces an uncertain future in England, according to reports.

The 21-year-old, who was suspended by the Red Devils in January 2022 following assault allegations by his then partner, was recently released on bail. However, he now faces an uphill battle to resurrect his career that has since ran into a stonewall, but there could be light at the end of the tunnel.

Milan are rumoured to be interested in the youngster's services, as the Serie A champions appreciate his technical qualities, according to Relevo's Mateo Moretto. His report also adds that Greenwood himself is keen on a fresh start away from Old Trafford, and a move to the San Siro might just be the way to re-launch his career.

The England international came through the ranks at Manchester United before breaking into the senior team in 2019 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Before his suspension from the club, Greenwood made 129 appearances across competitions, netting 35 goals and making 12 assists.

However, he didn't lift any title, finishing as the Europa League runners-up in 2021.

Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in Premier League

Manchester United take on relegation-battling Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday (April 16) as they aim to make it three wins in a row.

The Red Devils, following a period of lull, are coming off consecutive wins over Brentford and Everton. Erik ten Hag's side nearly picked up a victory in their UEFA Europa League clash with Sevilla in midweek too but blew a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2.

That demonstrated the flaws in the side and that how much work still needs to be done, but their promising signs in the league will make the Dutchman happy.

With 56 points from 29 games, United are in fourth position and in contention to qualify for next season's Champions League. However, with Tottenham Hotspur breathing right below their neck, the side can ill-afford to drop points till the end of the season.

