Rumour Has It: Tottenham interested in Bale return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
138   //    16 Jul 2019, 12:00 IST
gareth bale - cropped
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale

Real Madrid potentially have an avenue to sell Gareth Bale and it would see the attacker return to familiar surroundings.

Bale is reportedly set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this close season, although the Wales international's agent has repeatedly said the 30-year-old wants to stay.

Now, it seems a return to Tottenham is a possibility.

 

TOP STORY – TOTTENHAM INTERESTED IN BALE

Tottenham have told Real Madrid they are ready to pay between £45million (€50m) and £55m (€60m) for Bale, according to Marca.

Bale spent six seasons at Spurs before his move to Madrid, twice named the PFA Players' Player of the Year.

However, the report also says Tottenham are unable to afford Bale's £15.3m (€17m) net wages per season.

ROUND-UP

- David de Gea is ready to sign a new deal with Manchester United. Reports in United Kingdom say the Premier League giants are confident the goalkeeper, who is out of contract next year, will re-sign, The Mirror saying De Gea will become the world's highest paid shot-stopper with a £375,000-per-week deal.

- Unsurprisingly, Neymar still wants out of Paris Saint-Germain. According to Le Parisien, the Brazil star – linked with a return to Barcelona – met with Leonardo and told the sporting director he wanted to leave the Ligue 1 champions.

- Just as it looked like Manchester United had done a deal for Harry Maguire, it seems they still have work to do. Citing unnamed sources, ESPN FC say United are "miles away" from meeting Leicester City's £80m valuation for the defender. According to the Mirror, United are reluctant to pay more than the £75m Liverpool needed to land Virgil van Dijk last year.

- Staying at Old Trafford, it seems Manchester United are preparing a bid for Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The Independent say United will put in a concrete bid for Fernandes in the next three weeks.

- A move that appears close to getting done is Matthijs de Ligt's switch from Ajax to Juventus. The Serie A champions have agreed a €75m deal, including bonuses, with the Eredivisie side, according to Sky Sport.

- Romelu Lukaku is still a reported target for Inter, but any progress between the Serie A outfit and Manchester United seems to be slow. Sky Sport say Inter are not confident about reaching an agreement, with United wanting €87.8m (£79m) for the striker.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football
